Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RRC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

