Raymond James Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.