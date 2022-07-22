Raymond James Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
