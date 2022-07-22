RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

REAL stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,104 shares of company stock valued at $206,770 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 53.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 495,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

