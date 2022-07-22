Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.58 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

