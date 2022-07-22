RedFOX Labs [old] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,575.82 or 1.00060996 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006409 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003741 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
RedFOX Labs [old] Profile
RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.
RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
