reflect.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $222,466.26 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $222,466.26 and approximately $245.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 170% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,643.20 or 0.99991734 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006416 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003774 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About reflect.finance
RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,438,544 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.