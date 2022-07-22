Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,133 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

