Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

