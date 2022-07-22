Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 484,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,991. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

