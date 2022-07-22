Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 9.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.12. 16,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,153,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $716,381. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

