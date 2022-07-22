Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Lowered to $207.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.47.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

