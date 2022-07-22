Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($56.57) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($58.59) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE CRH opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

