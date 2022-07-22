Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

