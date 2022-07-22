Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 608,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 81.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1 %

TEL opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

