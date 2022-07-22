Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

