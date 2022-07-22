Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $8,732,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Shares of NXPI opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

