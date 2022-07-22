Renaissance Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,708 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

