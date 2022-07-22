Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $638.70 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.05.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

