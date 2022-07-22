Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.