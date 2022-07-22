ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.19

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.19 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.36). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 138,013 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.83. The company has a market cap of £17.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReNeuron Group

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($45,546.92).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

