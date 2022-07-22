Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
