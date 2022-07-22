Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

About Renewable Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

