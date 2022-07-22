Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $507.14

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.14 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 516.40 ($6.17). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 509.80 ($6.09), with a volume of 4,258,480 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.05) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.37)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.22 ($7.38).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3,704.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.65.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.