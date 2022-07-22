Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Repay Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $14.42 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

