Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

