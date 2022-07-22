Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

