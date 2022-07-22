Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mitsubishi Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.42%.

OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $29.15 on Friday. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

