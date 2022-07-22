Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Resources Connection worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

