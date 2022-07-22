Reviewing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Range Resources and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 10 5 0 2.18 Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $33.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.80 $411.78 million ($0.48) -63.37 Vista Energy $652.19 million 0.81 $50.65 million $0.64 9.56

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29% Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82%

Summary

Range Resources beats Vista Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

