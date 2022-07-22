Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE RVLV opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

