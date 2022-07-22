RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.05 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $33.05 million and $4.64 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
