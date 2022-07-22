Rise (RISE) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Rise (RISE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Rise has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $171,317.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,584,808 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

