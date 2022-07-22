Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $9,649,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.