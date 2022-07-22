Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Robert Half International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

