Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.
Robert Half International Price Performance
NYSE:RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.
Robert Half International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.