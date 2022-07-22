Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.