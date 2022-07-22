Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.35.

ROK stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.45. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

