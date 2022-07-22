Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
