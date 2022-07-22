Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.