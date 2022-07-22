Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.30. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

