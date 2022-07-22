Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.53, but opened at $93.86. Roku shares last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 57,191 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

