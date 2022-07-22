Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $488.51.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $413.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

