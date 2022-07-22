Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total transaction of C$10,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,284,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,871,371.45.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

On Thursday, July 21st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. sold 400 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total transaction of C$956.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 18,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$31,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 75,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,007.50.

Colonial Coal International Price Performance

CAD traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.30. 25,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,342. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$404.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.22.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.