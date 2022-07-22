Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $20.51 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

