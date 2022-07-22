Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $35.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $8,839,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

