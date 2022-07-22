Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9910378 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

