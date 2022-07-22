Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

