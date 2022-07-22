Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,491. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

