Royal Mail’s (RMG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:RMG opened at GBX 291.90 ($3.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.73. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 475.41.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.