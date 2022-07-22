RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 28,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

