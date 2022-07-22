RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

