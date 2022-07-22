RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.72. 216,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

