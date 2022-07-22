RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,689 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

